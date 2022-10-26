Shuwaski Young meet and greet held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the U.S. House Shuwaski Young held a meet and greet at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian.

Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy, and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a degree in political science, he started his political career at the Mississippi State’s Office and worked in the Barack Obama administration, as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Young shares why you should vote for him.

“First and foremost, I am going to be available. People will have access to me. I care deeply about this state, I care deeply about this country, and I care deeply about the policies that are going to improve our communities overall. I have prepared for over 15 years for this particular moment to serve the people of Mississippi. That is why my background is so diverse. I worked all over the country in so many different areas to bring those particular skills back to Mississippi. As you know, Mississippi has a brain drain problem and we want to figure out how to keep people in the state,” said Young.

The election for that race is on November 8. Now the Republican candidate Michael Guest was in Meridian for a meet and greet on Monday.

We will have a full in-depth interview with both candidates in our upcoming special election show that’s airing on WTOK on Sunday, November 6th.

