Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. A federal jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges Hill, accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.

Victor Hill had been suspended as Clayton County sheriff after his indictment last year.

Prosecutors said he had detainees strapped into restraint chairs for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions.

Defense attorneys asserted that Hill used the restraint chair legally to maintain order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to...
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Investigators in Missouri say they are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of an...
Investigation continues after Amazon delivery driver found dead in yard
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
It's Looking like a Saturday Soaker
Much needed rain moves in by the weekend