Total Pain Care team of the week: Lamar Varsity Volleyball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar High School Varsity Volleyball team.

On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders swept Simpson Academy to win the MAIS Division II 5A state championship, which is the Lady Raiders first state title.

Congratulations to Lamar Volleyball for being named this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week!

