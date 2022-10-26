Total Pain Care team of the week: Lamar Varsity Volleyball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar High School Varsity Volleyball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar High School Varsity Volleyball team.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Lamar High School Varsity Volleyball team.

On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders swept Simpson Academy to win the MAIS Division II 5A state championship, which is the Lady Raiders first state title.

Congratulations to Lamar Volleyball for being named this week’s Total Pain Care team of the week!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

The Raiders held practice on Tuesday as the prep for the first round of the MAIS playoffs.
Raiders prep for 1st round of MAIS playoffs
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Bentley Strickland rides his horse Baby, in the 5th annual horse ride and auction that gives...
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year