Visit Jackson talks preparation ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay at JSU

By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to the Capital City this weekend, and why wouldn’t they?

ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson State for the big game.

Aside from that, it’s sort of like déjà vu. Here we are talking about preparations for another big weekend, just days after nearly 52,000 people packed Veterans Memorial Stadium for JSU’s homecoming.

With an even bigger crowd expected this coming weekend, Yolanda Clay-Moore with Visit Jackson encourages people to get to the stadium early, have some patience, carpool if you can, and take advantage of the group’s shuttle service.

“Traffic is going to be bazonkers if I can use that word,” she said.

That shuttle service runs from Smith-Wills stadium to Veterans Memorial from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and costs 20 dollars.

Some who attended last weekend’s homecoming game said large crowds also caused concessions inside the stadium to run out of food and drinks just after halftime.

Clay-Moore said they’ll be better prepared this time around.

“We are a community that learns from our errors, and so I’m sure that they will beef up the amount of supply that they have to offer,” she said.

She said one of the biggest challenges with preparing for this weekend has been hotel accommodations.

Clay-Moore said her office received a Request for Proposal from ESPN for lodging for over 100 people.

“We were already near capacity as far as lodging was concerned before College Game Day made the announcement, and so that’s going to intrigue other people who may not even necessarily be fans but just want to be a part of that experience,” she said.

However, she said these are all good problems to have.

“Homecoming was a big week for the city of Jackson, and just when we came to breathe, we found out there was no air. We have not only Southern against Jackson State University but now ESPN College GameDay. That’s epic.”

Clay-Moore said a number of agencies will be on hand to provide security and control the crowds, including Capitol Police, highway patrol, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and JPD.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Police uncover lottery ticket scheme at Miss. convenience store
Level 2 slight risk damaging winds main threat
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosted meet and greet
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
Douglas York
Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested by Pearl Police
Young talked with voters about why they should vote for him.
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet