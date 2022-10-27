Callie Abraham lifts Eagles to second consecutive post season run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College women’s soccer needed a win over Co-Lin on Tuesday in order to have a shot at the playoffs.

With less than a minute left on the clock MCC was tied 1-1 with the Wolves. Sophomore mid fielder Callie Abraham was able to loft the ball over Co-Lin’s goalie’s head to score on a lucky shot for the Lady Eagles to see their second consecutive playoff berth.

Abraham said, “I had no idea it was crazy! Cause I just hit it our of no where and we were just watching and then our assistant coach was like, ‘It’s going in!’ and we all watch it and the goalie falls back and we were like ‘ahhh!’ It was crazy- we all jumped on the field. Coach Mike put me in a head lock it was so exciting like everybody was jumping up in the air it was awesome. It was the best way to end a sophomore night. Definitely.”

MCC beat Co-Lin 2-1. They are now the 7th seed heading into the playoffs and will take on Jones in round one.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve got everything to gain,” said head coach Mike Smith. “We weren’t suppose to be here. We lost our top three players this year... theoretically we were down five or six starters the entire season so for the girls to battle back and to just keep fighting the entire season and to find a way to get into the playoffs, I think that says a lot about them and just how mentally tough they’ve been. We’re going to go out and as they say, ‘Shoot our shot,’ on Friday and see how it goes.”

MCC travels to Jones on Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

