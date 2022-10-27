Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening.

The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters.

The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween festivities because the City of Meridian will officially observe Halloween on Monday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

So, if you missed out on all the fun, there’s still one more night families can go out and enjoy trick or treating.

