Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident yesterday evening in Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 N. near the House community.

Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely injured and died at an area hospital. A 19-year-old woman was driving the other car and was not injured.

