Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident

(MGN)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident yesterday evening in Neshoba County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 N. near the House community.

Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely injured and died at an area hospital. A 19-year-old woman was driving the other car and was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge

Latest News

Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi
October 27, 2022: Billy Begley, EMCC Men's Basketball Coach. Lions are defending State Champs
Put down the scissors - saving money with coupons is as simple as downloading an app.
No snipping necessary, best coupon apps to save you money
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County