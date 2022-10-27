Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court

Lady Wildcats prep to open 2022-23 season
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season.

Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.

They do lose nine seniors from last years team but they have five seniors ready to grow and to fill the shoes from last year.

“Well I think the biggest thing was to detach from last year while at the same time, maintaining that culture,” said head coach Deneisha Faulkner. “You know we still have that same culture. It’s very exciting and right now we just want to start this year fresh. You know we’re not trying to force our players to be anything that we lost. We welcome what we have coming back, we welcome our new players and right now we just want to make the best out of what we have here.”

The Lady Wildcats host Northwest Rankin at 6 p.m. and the boys will also take on the Cougars starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to...
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Latest News

Lady Wildcats prep to open 2022-23 season
Lady Wildcats prep to open 2022-23 season
Sophomore midfielder Callie Abraham scores game winning goal over Co-Lin to carry MCC women's...
Callie Abraham lifts Eagles to second consecutive post season run
MCC sophomore midfielder, Callie Abraham kicks game winning shot to lift Lady Eagles to the...
MCC's Callie Abraham kick game winning shot
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An...
NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals