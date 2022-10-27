Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season.

Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.

They do lose nine seniors from last years team but they have five seniors ready to grow and to fill the shoes from last year.

“Well I think the biggest thing was to detach from last year while at the same time, maintaining that culture,” said head coach Deneisha Faulkner. “You know we still have that same culture. It’s very exciting and right now we just want to start this year fresh. You know we’re not trying to force our players to be anything that we lost. We welcome what we have coming back, we welcome our new players and right now we just want to make the best out of what we have here.”

The Lady Wildcats host Northwest Rankin at 6 p.m. and the boys will also take on the Cougars starting at 7 p.m.

