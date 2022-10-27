Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be making a special appearance at the game, the show’s first time in the City of Jackson.

College GameDay will air from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU. Fans will also be able to watch via the ESPN app.

For those fans that plan on watching the game in person, you will have a chance to stand in the pit during the live broadcast.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket office or through Impact Tickets, according to Jackson State Athletics’ Twitter account.

FYI: Only @GoJSUTigersFB tickets purchased through Impact Tickets will be honored. No third-party purchased-tickets (Ex: Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, etc). will be accepted.#TheeILove #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/1SiuO9lcwp — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) October 26, 2022

Kick-off for the Jackson State versus Southern game is set for 1 p.m.

