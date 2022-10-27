Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County.

The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701.

Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies discovered Johnny Mark Sublette had a warrant for his arrest out of Lauderdale County.

Clark told the newspaper the stories of each passenger did not match up with why they were in the vehicle with Sublette. Mason Howard, Christopher McGuire, Sr., and Lindsey Rasberry were then also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

