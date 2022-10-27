Greater Meridian Health Clinic offering breast cancer screenings year round

Breast cancer awareness decor at the Greater Meridian Health Clinic.
Breast cancer awareness decor at the Greater Meridian Health Clinic.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the Greater Meridian Health Clinic preventing and catching breast cancer early happens in October and beyond.

The clinic is part of the Mississippi Breast and Cervical Program, the only place in the city that provides this service to those who are without insurance and are underinsured.

The program gives patients who qualify a breast screening and a voucher to get a free mammogram at Anderson Hospital. This early screening is saving lives.

“One of the common things that patients don’t realize is that breast cancer doesn’t always hurt,” Family Nurse Practitioner, Tiffany Roulier, said. “They wait until they’re hurting to come in. By then, it’s worse than it could have been had they come sooner. So, don’t wait until you’re hurting, make the appointment and get seen every year like you are supposed to.”

To see if you qualify for The Mississippi Breast and Cervical Program contact a healthcare provider at The Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge

Latest News

NASW conference
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi
October 27, 2022: Billy Begley, EMCC Men's Basketball Coach. Lions are defending State Champs