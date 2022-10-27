Greater Meridian Health Clinic offering breast cancer screenings year round

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At the Greater Meridian Health Clinic preventing and catching breast cancer early happens in October and beyond.

The clinic is part of the Mississippi Breast and Cervical Program, the only place in the city that provides this service to those who are without insurance and are underinsured.

The program gives patients who qualify a breast screening and a voucher to get a free mammogram at Anderson Hospital. This early screening is saving lives.

“One of the common things that patients don’t realize is that breast cancer doesn’t always hurt,” Family Nurse Practitioner, Tiffany Roulier, said. “They wait until they’re hurting to come in. By then, it’s worse than it could have been had they come sooner. So, don’t wait until you’re hurting, make the appointment and get seen every year like you are supposed to.”

To see if you qualify for The Mississippi Breast and Cervical Program contact a healthcare provider at The Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

