Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 27, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
Police say suspect, 19- year-old Ronald Buckley is still at large.
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
Kendra Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court seven months after Carl the Rooster...
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death