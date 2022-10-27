Services for Ms. Helen Rose French will be held 1 pm, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Union Church of God Cemetery. Rev. Brett Cooper and Rev. Ken French will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Ms. French, 89, of Union died Monday, October 24 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Home.

Survivors include:

1 Son: David French and wife Tracie of Union

Grandchildren: Josh French (Sarah), Levi French, Jennie Vance, Pete Graham, Ken French (Sharon), Dane Scoskie (Jack) and Dusty Vance

Great Grandchildren: Zeanna French, Zander French, Mikey Degruy, Jake Graham, Dalton Graham, Andrew French, Joseph French, Benjamin French, Katelyn French, Samantha French, Piper Scoskie, Peyton Scoskie, Sean Scoskie and Hope Scoskie

Great Great Grandchild: Lilo French

Son In Law: Delbert Graham

She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Ms. French is preceded in death by one son, Michael French; two daughters, Janis Vance and Kathy Graham and one great granddaughter, Jerri Leigh Vance.

Pallbearers: Josh French, Levi French, Pete Graham, Ken French, Jake Graham and Mikey Degruy

Honorary Pallbearers: Dalton Graham, Dusty Vance, Zander French, Sean Scoskie, Joseph French, Andrew French and Benjamin French

To lead a well-lived life is to love. Helen French epitomizes a well-lived life then; “Helen Rose,” as she was known by her loved ones, exuded kindness, love, faith in God, determination, compassion, sincerity, and distinct beauty. One of eleven children, Helen’s life revolved around family from the time she was born. Her parents, Eliza and Bogue Graham, instilled in her a love for the Lord and family which was evident as she became a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Even though her education was limited, Helen found that she was a superior seamstress and worked jobs in factories before working as a CNA and as a caretaker for the elderly later in life. She employed her talent for sewing to make clothes for her children and grandchildren as well as to teach her own daughters, Kathy and Janis, how to sew. Throughout her life, Helen used her fun-loving, magnetic personality to create bonds with family, church family, co-workers, and friends. She developed an expansive vocabulary through her love of reading; she taught her children well and instilled the value of education in them which is reflected in the fact that they were able to graduate high school and go on to obtain college degrees. When people think about Helen French, most would likely agree that the most important title to her was that of a Christian, which was reflected in the manner that her love for Jesus so easily spread to anyone around her. Her testimony spoke for itself in her daily praise to God for the miracles that He had worked in her life. Last October, when doctors thought she might not make it, she continually repeated, “We just have to hold on to the Master’s hand.” Throughout her life, Helen endured much grief, including not only the loss of all of her siblings and her husband, but also the tragedies of outliving three of her four children and her oldest grandson. Even though these losses seemed overwhelming at times, she never allowed her pain to keep her from spreading joy to others or to lose her faith in God, which provides evidence of her ability to endure and the faith she had in Jesus. Helen French provided everyone around her with a Christian example after which they could strive to model themselves. Her love for others shined through in everything she did from offering a big hug to letting you know that she “loved you better than candy.” She had a smile that could light up any room she entered and a contagious laugh. Even though her light is gone from this earthly home, peace can be found in the fact that Helen French has made it to her eternal home, surrounded by our Lord Jesus and His love and all her loved ones who gladly greeted her in Heaven.

“It’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you. It’s what you leave behind you when you go.” -Randy Travis

