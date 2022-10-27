Much needed rain moves in by the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Get ready for a chilly start to your Thursday as lows will fall into the low - mid 40s. However, Thursday, overall, will be another nice fall day with mainly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 70s. Friday will be similar, but highs will be a little warmer with upper 70s along with additional clouds.

The increase in cloud cover will take place ahead of our next rain maker that’ll arrive on Saturday. It’ll be an area of low pressure that moves in to bring us rounds of rain... sometimes heavy. The low will eventually move toward the NNE, but more showers could spill over into our Sunday. Early rainfall estimates show that we could get over an inch of rain...possibly up to 2″ in some areas. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates on possible rainfall amounts, but any rain that we get will be much needed.

Behind this system, drier weather returns for the first half of next week with highs staying in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics

We are watching a couple of disturbances: one in the Atlantic NE of the Bahamas, another in the Caribbean. Both have a moderate chance for development, but the Caribbean disturbance is one for our area to watch as it could develop and continue moving west. For now, forecast models have it moving more towards Central America...but of course things could change. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.