Queen City Deals closing at end of month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close.

“One day in January, one of the construction men comes into the store and asks to speak to a manager. He said, I am sorry, but you are about to lose your parking lot. That’s when it all started,” said co-owner of Queen City Deals, Sally Ali.

Queen City Deals has been open only for a year. Now, it’s closing Oct. 30 due to ongoing development that’s happening outside. Ali said their foot traffic decreased when their entrance was reduced.

“They were taking 10 feet from the parking for a sidewalk, which was fine. We are blessed, we do have the whole right side of the building for parking. As the construction progressed, we were not aware that they eliminated the entrance completely. I guess that was another fork in the road,” said Ali.

The owners then took new measures to grab customers’ attention.

“So, we had to do a lot of different things like virtual maps on our Facebook page, signs, and arrows to have the customers be aware of how to enter and exit the building,” said Ali.

Ali said she was heartbroken when she discovered the business was going under. She said she developed a deep connection with her customers.

“I built a lot of relationships with these customers. I have a lot of great relationships, friends, and I have some of their phone numbers which I never thought I would. I put my heart and soul into this business. I’m a little disappointed that we had to close. Me and my son-in-law were just thinking that if this building is not rented after everything is said and done, we might be able to come back,” said Ali.

A customer told News 11 that she is upset Queen City Deals is closing.

“Because they just got here. They have only been open, I think, a little over a year, and they‘re already closing. I am seeing a lot of businesses doing that. This is one of the good stores where I’m right here, where I can walk over to get a couple of items I need. For it to be closing, it is going to be sad,” said customer Kisha Edwards.

Community Development Director Craig Hitt said in a statement: “It’s unfortunate that we are losing a business, but the development that’s happening on Sela Ward Parkway will be beneficial to the city of the Meridian and the region for years to come.”

Ali said the family will continue its business online. To find out more about their website, you may visit their Facebook page at Queen City Deals.

The Sela Ward Project is expected to be finished in the next four to six months The parkway is closed from C Street to Front Street. The closure is necessary for the subcontractor performing the sewer replacement along B Street to replace a collapsed sewer line running underneath the road.

