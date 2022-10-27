Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.

However, this weekend we are expecting a soggy Saturday. Clouds will move in Friday, so overnight Friday a stray shower is likely. Saturday we wake up to plenty of rain showers over the area before heavier showers and storms move in that afternoon. This gloomy Saturday leaves us under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat as of now are damaging winds and small hail. Be sure to download the FREE WTOK Weather App to keep up to date with Storm Team 11.

