Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms

Level 1 marginal risk Saturday
Level 1 marginal risk Saturday(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.

However, this weekend we are expecting a soggy Saturday. Clouds will move in Friday, so overnight Friday a stray shower is likely. Saturday we wake up to plenty of rain showers over the area before heavier showers and storms move in that afternoon. This gloomy Saturday leaves us under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat as of now are damaging winds and small hail. Be sure to download the FREE WTOK Weather App to keep up to date with Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at a Byram daycare
James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison on a gun charge.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 25, 2022

Latest News

It's Looking like a Saturday Soaker
Much needed rain moves in by the weekend
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 26th, 2022
Cool start, very nice afternoon
Great fall weather returns
Crank up the heat...
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive