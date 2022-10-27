Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

NASW conference
NASW conference(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. 

This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play in others’ lives.

“Social work covers so many arenas and professions. So we’re in hospitals, we’re in schools, we’re doing policy, we’re in D.C. with legislative, we’re social justice activists, we’re on the front line fighting so we wanna make sure that people understand the dynamic roles that social workers do in their everyday work,” said one of the Keynote Speakers, Anjanette Young.

“So we’ve been talking a lot around social work education, social justice, and advocacy and how we can implement change here in the region and what that might look like for social work programs in the region.  That talks about voter registration, voter education, voter registration, social justice issues around housing insecurities, food insecurities, environmental justice, and really just highlighting some key concerns here in the Mississippi and Alabama area,” said the Vice President of the National Association of Social Workers, Dr. Anthony Estreet.

The conference does extend to October 28, as they celebrate 50 years of social change.

