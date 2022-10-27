Vidalia man accused of sex trafficking children in NELA and Mississippi

Smith is accused of sex trafficking children in the NELA and East Mississippi areas.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of human trafficking minors in the Northeast Louisiana and East Mississippi areas.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Oct. 24, 2022, into an adult subject accused of engaging in illegal activity with multiple minors over a period of time. Based on the evidence, detectives identified 45-year-old Quentin M. Smith of Vidalia as the suspect.

Smith is accused of supplying narcotics such as methamphetamine and fentanyl to juveniles and then transporting them to locations in Concordia Parish and Adams County in Mississippi. Detectives say that these locations are trap houses and at them, adult subjects would engage in sexual activity with unconscious victims.

CPSO obtained an arrest warrant for Smith and began working with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 26, 2022, to find him. Officials say Smith was located in Fayette, Ms. and taken into custody with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith has been charged with human trafficking, second-degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, and attempted sexual battery.

This is an ongoing investigation and CPSO says more charges are likely. Anyone with information regarding Smith or the investigation, contact detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip using the CPSO mobile app.

CPSO says the investigation began after receiving tips from concerned community members.

Sheriff Hedrick with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says he would like to remind the community that if you “see something, say something”, as victims are not typically in a place to do so for themselves and see no way out.

