6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral

At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.(KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – At least six people were injured in a shooting Friday outside a funeral for a man who was killed by gunfire, police said.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said at a news conference that one person was in critical condition and five others were stable. All were being treated at area hospitals, CNN reported.

One of the victims in stable condition was taken to a children’s hospital. Officials did not provide specifics on whether all the victims had gunshot wounds.

No other information was provided on the victims, and police did not identify a suspect or suspects. Investigators said there may have been multiple shooters, and they are looking at surveillance footage from the area.

The Destiny of Faith Church where the shooting occurred is located in the city’s Brighton Heights area. KDKA reported the funeral was for John Hornezes Jr., a 20-year-old who was killed in a shooting in the area Oct. 15.

