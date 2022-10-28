Anderson Regional Cancer Center celebrates breast cancer survivors with a pink party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Cancer Center celebrated breast cancer survivors in an extraordinary way as it hosted a Pink Party to remember.

The festivities included a balloon release, crafts, music, food, and a whole lot of fun!

Radiation oncologist, Dr. Caleb Dulaney, said getting your annual mammogram is very effective at detecting a large percentage of breast cancer at an early stage. So early in fact, that it can be treated effectively and have an extremely high chance of cure.

Dr. Dulaney also said the Anderson Regional Cancer Center recently installed a new radiation machine called a Linear Accelerator that will provide the latest treatment option to patients.

“This new machine allows us to treat patients faster and more efficiently than we could before. We can also see much more clearly with some of the imaging that’s available. And we can very precisely track where the radiation is going before and during treatment. The machine even has some capabilities of positioning patients and it can make minute adjustments to that positioning in six different dimensions,” said Dr. Dulaney.

Dulaney said the center offers a comprehensive treatment program that allows patients to receive all the treatment and specialty expertise they need in one place.

