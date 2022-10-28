City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KENNETH JORDAN
|1989
|205 23RD AVE APT C4 MERIDIAN MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 AM on October 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Vally Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
