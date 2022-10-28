City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KENNETH JORDAN1989205 23RD AVE APT C4 MERIDIAN MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 AM on October 27, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Vally Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
City officials said many businesses will benefit from the Sela Ward Parkway Project but one...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 28, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2022
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 27, 2022
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County