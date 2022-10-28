Crimenet 10_27_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson.

Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with the crime of being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Edmonson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

