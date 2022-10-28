First Alert: Clouds build in ahead of a stormy Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.

Saturday leaves us in a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind gust are possible. Be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date as move over the area. Rain will clear out early Sunday morning leaving behind a few lingering showers. Cloudy conditions remain for our Halloween Monday with a small chance for a stray showers.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

