First Alert: Clouds build in ahead of a stormy Saturday

Highs in the upper 70s
Highs in the upper 70s(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.

Saturday leaves us in a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind gust are possible. Be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date as move over the area. Rain will clear out early Sunday morning leaving behind a few lingering showers. Cloudy conditions remain for our Halloween Monday with a small chance for a stray showers.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
City officials said many businesses will benefit from the Sela Ward Parkway Project but one...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month

Latest News

Damaging wind is the main threat. Flooding is also a concern
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 27th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 27th, 2022
Level 1 marginal risk Saturday
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
It's Looking like a Saturday Soaker
Much needed rain moves in by the weekend