First Alert: Strong storms bring heavy rain and strong winds

By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are heading into Halloween weekend and after a beautiful end of the week, we will see rain return for your weekend plans. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it will be mild and rainy, so moving those plans inside might be a good idea. Temperatures for the weekend will be sitting in the lower 70s with our rain threat increasing on Saturday and going down throughout Sunday.

Saturday leaves us at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind gusts are possible. Be sure to download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date as move over the area. Rain will clear out early Sunday morning leaving behind a few lingering showers. Cloudy conditions remain for our Halloween Monday with a small chance for stray showers.

Don’t forget your rain gear this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: The Tropics are heating up again as we are watching two possible areas of development. There is one that has a low chance of development over the next five days as it hovers over the island of Bermuda. The other has a very high chance of development over the next five days in the Caribbean Sea. Both systems look as though they will not impact the continental U.S. but we will be keeping a very close eye as these systems do develop.

