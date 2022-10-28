FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure moves into our region this weekend. It’ll bring us a likely chance for rain on Saturday , and this is much needed. Most of our area is still dealing with Abnormally Dry conditions according to the latest Drought Monitor, and parts of Neshoba County have been upgraded to a Moderate Drought. Saturday rainfall estimated will range from 1-3 inches in most cases, but localized flooding is a concern.

Another concern is for isolated severe storms . The atmospheric elements are not there for widespread severe weather, but isolated severe storms could pop-up. Damaging wind is the main threat, but be ready for all forms of severe weather...and have multiple ways of getting alerts.

Highs on Saturday may stay in the upper 60s due to rain cooled air & clouds. Sunday, mid 70s return along with some sun peeking through the clouds. There could be some isolated showers, but it won’t be rainy like Saturday. Next week, looks relatively dry with highs each day in the mid-upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics

We are watching two areas in the tropics: One disturbance that’s south of Bermuda, and another in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. We’re closely watching the Caribbean disturbance because it’s expected to drift west, and it could further develop. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

