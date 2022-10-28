Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council sentenced to federal prison

Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled...
Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former tribal council member for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury. The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement.  Edwards was indicted for embezzlement in February 2019. The government said after Edwards was released on bond he had a firearm in his possession and then committed perjury at a bond revocation hearing and convinced another person to commit perjury on his behalf.

Edwards pleaded guilty to the embezzlement in February o2021, and later pleaded guilty to the perjury charges in June 2022. 

Edwards’ sentence of 7 years in prison will be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Edwards was also ordered to pay full restitution to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
City officials said many businesses will benefit from the Sela Ward Parkway Project but one...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Crimenet 10_27_22
Crimenet 10_27_22
Highs in the upper 70s
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise
Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy...
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise