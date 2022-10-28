Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council sentenced to federal prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A former tribal council member for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury and suborning perjury. The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards was indicted for embezzlement in February 2019. The government said after Edwards was released on bond he had a firearm in his possession and then committed perjury at a bond revocation hearing and convinced another person to commit perjury on his behalf.

Edwards pleaded guilty to the embezzlement in February o2021, and later pleaded guilty to the perjury charges in June 2022.

Edwards’ sentence of 7 years in prison will be followed by 3 years of supervised release. Edwards was also ordered to pay full restitution to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.