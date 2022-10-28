JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’

Cpl. Michael Tarrio
Cpl. Michael Tarrio(JPD)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is mourning the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Thursday.

Tarrio, who joined the department nearly 12 years ago, was named the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association 2019 “Officer of the Year” for his courage under fire.

“As a legacy Jackson police officer, many expected Corporal Tarrio to be just like his father, Range Master Herman Tarrio,” Chief James Davis said in a written statement. “Corporal Tarrio decided to make a name for himself and chart his own path.”

Tarrio served in numerous capacities within the department, including as police officer, Civil Disturbance Team member, Direct Action Response Team member and police corporal. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Precinct Two.

JPD previously said Tarrio worked in Precinct Three. The previous story has been corrected.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a moment of silence for the fallen officer during his State of the City address Thursday night, which occurred just hours after Tarrio’s death.

“Officer Michael Tarrio was literally a hero... A hero who I had the great pleasure of presenting the ‘I Am Jackson Award’ after a shootout that he had, and many of you witnessed on the news, because the video was captured by a local gas station police camera,” Lumumba said.

In May 2018, Tarrio was attacked by Elliot and Chauncey Reed while patting them down at a Valero gas station on Cooper Road. Police say the two siblings exchanged gunfire with the officer, leading to Elliot’s death.

Chauncey was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in January. His trial in Hinds County Circuit Court was slated for the week of October 10, but has been continued until 1 p.m., December 12, before Judge Adrienne Wooten.

Davis extended his condolences to Tarrio’s family and is asking for prayers for the family and the department.

“Tarrio served the citizens with a servant’s heart and as a professional police officer,” Davis wrote. “We will miss you Michael and your loss will leave a void that can never be filled.”

