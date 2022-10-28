Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue transformed the massive 100-acre site, which formerly housed greyhounds used for racing at the nearby Victoryland dog track, into a regional rescue center. It will now serve Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas as a rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs.

“So much sadness here where these greyhounds lived in very small cages and lived a horrible life, and now it’s a rescue to bring dogs in, medically heal them, emotionally heal them, and get them ready for loving families,” said Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons.

Only four of the facility’s 16 buildings are open, housing about 100 dogs. A temporary veterinary healing center is also in operation and staffed by a medical team. The remaining 12 kennels along with other critical structures will be renovated as support and funding allow.

“Big Dog Ranch Rescue Alabama” has a sister facility in Palm Beach County, Florida. This new location will serve as a regional center to rescue and medically treat dogs from Southern states that are experiencing a massive overpopulation problem. Simmons said a majority of adoptable dogs will be transported to northeastern shelters and rescue partners who are not overcrowded.

Many of the dogs the ranch takes in are facing euthanasia. Some of them were found dumped on the side of the road, and others are saved from hurricanes, house fires, and other natural disasters.

The facility heals the dogs, houses them and helps get them adopted, both locally and nationally.

Simmons said the opening of the new rescue comes at a time when the soaring cost of living is prompting a record increase in owner surrenders. Many shelters are severely overcrowded resulting in a record euthanasia rate for these former family pets. This new campus will allow Big Dog Ranch Rescue to double its impact by eventually saving 10,000 dogs each year.

Since its inception in 2008, the ranch has saved more than 53,000 dogs across the world. The nonprofit makes most of its money from donations.

To donate, volunteer, sponsor, foster or adopt visit their website -- BDRR.ORG

