Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces.

The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision.

“It’s a really good opportunity for them to see what different opportunities that are available to them in our area, so we’re real excited that it’s finally here, and we hope that this is the first of many,” said MCC Recruiter, Mandy Hurtt.

If you have any questions about future career fairs at MCC please call 601-484-8819.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.