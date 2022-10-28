Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each booth was showing off what all their school had to offer, whether that be academic programs, trade programs, or even serving this nation in the armed forces.

The career fair saw over 800 high school students hoping to assist them in this life-changing decision.

“It’s a really good opportunity for them to see what different opportunities that are available to them in our area, so we’re real excited that it’s finally here, and we hope that this is the first of many,” said MCC Recruiter, Mandy Hurtt.

If you have any questions about future career fairs at MCC please call 601-484-8819.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
City officials said many businesses will benefit from the Sela Ward Parkway Project but one...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
Meridian Community College hosts career fair for local high school students
Neshoba Central celebrates
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama...
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Miss. Center for Justice petitions U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lifetime voting ban for ex-felons