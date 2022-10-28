Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener

Meridian boys and girls basketball opens the 2022-23 season with a win.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season.

No. 6 Meridian Girls vs NW Rankin:

The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history.

The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond back. The game would go back and forth but the Lady Wildcats would come up with a win. Meridian beats Northwest Rankin 51-45.

Meridian Boys vs No. 7 NW Rankin:

The Wildcats took on the 7th ranked Cougars to open the new season.

Meridian would lead 38-25 at the half and would continue to run up the score board in the second half. The Meridian boys knock down Northwest Rankin 73-58.

Both the Meridian boys and girls teams begin the season 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

Latest News

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee catches a touchdown pass over a Louisiana...
Southern Miss beats ULL for 10th straight time
West Lauderdale beats Northeast 43-21 in final game of the regular season.
West Lauderdale beats Northeast for 7th straight year
Meridian boys and girls basketball opens the season 1-0
Meridian boys and girls basketball opens the 2022-23 season
Knights junior wide receiver, Cooper Luke, rushes through Trojan's defense in West Lauderdale's...
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year