Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season.

No. 6 Meridian Girls vs NW Rankin:

The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history.

The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond back. The game would go back and forth but the Lady Wildcats would come up with a win. Meridian beats Northwest Rankin 51-45.

Meridian Boys vs No. 7 NW Rankin:

The Wildcats took on the 7th ranked Cougars to open the new season.

Meridian would lead 38-25 at the half and would continue to run up the score board in the second half. The Meridian boys knock down Northwest Rankin 73-58.

Both the Meridian boys and girls teams begin the season 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.