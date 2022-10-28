Miss. Center for Justice petitions U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lifetime voting ban for ex-felons

Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the voters at the polling precinct in Bolton, Miss., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, as voters statewide participate in the mid-term federal Congressional Primaries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Center for Justice is filing a petition, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a portion of the state’s constitution that permanently bans people convicted of certain felonies from voting.

The non-profit, public interest law firm believes people who have paid their debt to society should not be permanently banned.

“At a time when our state and nation are struggling with the vestiges of a history of racism, it is important that the United States Supreme Court step in to address this remaining vestige of the malicious 1890 plan to prevent an entire race of people from voting in Mississippi,” said Rob McDuff of the Impact Litigation Project at the Mississippi Center for Justice.

The “felon disfranchisement measure” bars anyone from voting who was convicted of certain crimes that the framers of the 1890 state constitution said Black Mississippians were more prone to commit.

MCG said one of several voting provisions in the 1890 Constitution was designed to take the vote away from Black citizens who had obtained it during the Reconstruction period after the abolition of slavery and the end of the Civil War.

This petition marks the newest chapter in MCJ’s five-year-old lawsuit.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
City officials said many businesses will benefit from the Sela Ward Parkway Project but one...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
The Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has fully opened its doors to the public...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Neshoba Central celebrates
Neshoba Central celebrates last years test results
Cpl. Michael Tarrio
JPD mourns the loss of Cpl. Michael Tarrio, 2019 ‘Officer of the Year’
Court documents state Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled...
Former member of Choctaw Tribal Council sentenced to federal prison
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country