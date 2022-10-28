Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween.

Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season.

Chris Phillips, the Meridian District Area Manager with Mississippi Power, has a few tips to keep in mind while out and about enjoying all the fall festivities.

“Take well lit paths whether you are choosing the drive or to travel on foot. We would also recommend that you use reflective tape on Halloween costumes especially for little ones who maybe having a tendency to dart across the street. In addition to that, we would also recommend that you carry a flashlight and a cell phone just in case you have an emergency and need to use both. This is also a wonderful time of the year to report streetlights and other lights that may be on your property,” said Phillips.

If you have a streetlight outages in your neighborhood, you are urged to report it online on Mississippi Power’s website.

