Neshoba Central celebrates last years test results

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests. 

Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work by throwing a huge block party allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as they prepare the next group of students for next year’s test.

“And then we start planning on the new bunch of kids that are taking our state test for 22 and 23. We remediate kids; we accelerate kids; we tutor; we have consultants that come in that give boot camps and remediation periods and just really good teaching as well. We have some great teachers here at NCHS that get our kids prepared,” said Principal, Jason Gentry.

The school says that many of these students scored proficient or advanced on more than one of this year’s state assessments.

