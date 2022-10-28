Southern Miss beats ULL for 10th straight time

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee catches a touchdown pass over a Louisiana...
Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee catches a touchdown pass over a Louisiana Lafayette defensive back during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. (Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Running back Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 87 yards and he threw for a touchdown as Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Lafayette 39-24 on Thursday night for its 10th straight win in the series.

The Southern Miss defense intercepted Ben Wooldridge three times, including Natrone Brooks’ 52-yard pick-6 with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Zach Wilcke was 8 of 17 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jason Brownlee had three grabs for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Tiaquelin Mims added 69 receiving yards and a score.

Southern Miss had a touchdown pass on two straight offensive plays to take a 20-2 lead late in the first quarter. Gore took a direct snap and lofted it to Mims over the middle for a 52-yard touchdown for a 13-2 lead. After ULL went three-and-out, Brownlee caught a short pass from Wilcke and raced for a 76-yard touchdown.

Wooldridge threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-4, 2-3). Michael Jefferson had six catches for 179 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown to pull within 29-11 late in the first half.

