Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates.

Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase.

Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge of $15.25 for the first 2,000 gallons.

Garbage rates will increase to $14.60 a month.

Mayor Larry gill wants the public to know that the increases were made to ensure that these services are abiding by the law and that they can operate using their own funds.

“We wanted to make sure that we are in compliance as its relations to the services that we have here in Marion. Make sure people are paying for the services that we provide. The law simply states that, and we wanted to make sure people understand that. We wanted to give them the opportunity to ask us any questions and dispel of any myths that relate to these increases,” said Mayor Gill.

The mayor also says he is proud of where the town of marion is headed and thanks the public for coming out to the forum.

