Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise

Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy...
Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event.

The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.

Kids were even able to take a break from collecting candy to play some fun games like soccer and enjoy activities out on the field.

There were also some familiar faces such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck there to greet all the trick-or-treaters.

As a reminder trick or treating in Meridian is scheduled for Monday night October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

Latest News

Anderson Regional Cancer Center celebrates breast cancer survivors with a pink party
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
The center recently installed a new radiation machine that will provide the latest treatment...
Anderson Regional Cancer Center celebrates breast cancer survivors with a pink party
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates