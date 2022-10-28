Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event.

The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.

Kids were even able to take a break from collecting candy to play some fun games like soccer and enjoy activities out on the field.

There were also some familiar faces such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck there to greet all the trick-or-treaters.

As a reminder trick or treating in Meridian is scheduled for Monday night October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.