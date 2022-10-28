West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year.

The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown to only trail 15-7.

West Lauderdale would answer back and continue to pound the endzone. Quarterback, Jackson Parker would hand the ball off in a reverse to allow junior Cooper Luke to get into the endzone to make the lead 22-7.

Northeast would be forced to punt on their next drive. The Knights would take over and Parker would find a wide open Altonio Ratcliff down the sidelines.

West Lauderdale would take a 36-0 lead at the half.

The Knights would finish the game beating Northeast 43-21. This is their seventh consecutive win over Northeast Lauderdale.

West Lauderdale is now the number two seed as they head into the playoffs and they finish the season 8-1.

