West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year

West Lauderdale beats Northeast 43-21 in final game of the regular season.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year.

The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown to only trail 15-7.

West Lauderdale would answer back and continue to pound the endzone. Quarterback, Jackson Parker would hand the ball off in a reverse to allow junior Cooper Luke to get into the endzone to make the lead 22-7.

Northeast would be forced to punt on their next drive. The Knights would take over and Parker would find a wide open Altonio Ratcliff down the sidelines.

West Lauderdale would take a 36-0 lead at the half.

The Knights would finish the game beating Northeast 43-21. This is their seventh consecutive win over Northeast Lauderdale.

West Lauderdale is now the number two seed as they head into the playoffs and they finish the season 8-1.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Three people were arrested at Meridian's homecoming football game this past Friday.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2022
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash

Latest News

Southern Mississippi wide receiver Jason Brownlee catches a touchdown pass over a Louisiana...
Southern Miss beats ULL for 10th straight time
West Lauderdale beats Northeast 43-21 in final game of the regular season.
West Lauderdale beats Northeast for 7th straight year
Meridian boys and girls basketball opens the season 1-0
Meridian boys and girls basketball opens the 2022-23 season
Wildcats basketball tops Northwest Rankin in season opener.
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener