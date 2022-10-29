Clearer skies ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to low the 70s across our area as we head into Halloween where we should see a wonderful day for all you trick-or-treaters.

Keep your rain gear on standby for the rest of the day today, but you won’t really need it heading into tomorrow.

Tracking the Tropics: The Tropics are heating up again as we are watching two possible areas of development. There is one that has a low chance of development over the next five days as it hovers over the island of Bermuda. The other has a very high chance of development over the next five days in the Caribbean Sea. Both systems look as though they will not impact the continental U.S. but we will be keeping a very close eye as these systems do develop.

