Clearer skies ahead

Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going...
Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Halloween weekend has started off a bit of a rainy start as showers and thunderstorms are going to take over our area. Luckily the rain will be moving out of our area by tomorrow, but we could still be seeing some stray showers on the back end.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to low the 70s across our area as we head into Halloween where we should see a wonderful day for all you trick-or-treaters.

Keep your rain gear on standby for the rest of the day today, but you won’t really need it heading into tomorrow.

Tracking the Tropics: The Tropics are heating up again as we are watching two possible areas of development. There is one that has a low chance of development over the next five days as it hovers over the island of Bermuda. The other has a very high chance of development over the next five days in the Caribbean Sea. Both systems look as though they will not impact the continental U.S. but we will be keeping a very close eye as these systems do develop.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
JSU football receives championship rings
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

Latest News

Saturday leaves us at a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Small hail and damaging wind...
First Alert: Strong storms bring heavy rain and strong winds
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 28th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 28th, 2022
Highs in the upper 70s
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
Damaging wind is the main threat. Flooding is also a concern
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low-risk for isolated severe storms Saturday