Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs

The Raiders end the 2022 season losing to Madison St. Joe in round one of the playoffs.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field.

Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge.

The Bruins would be the first to score in this ball game. They would lead 8-0 early.

Lamar would be able to drive down the field but would settle for a 30 yard field goal.

Then it would become a back and forth offensive battle.

Raider’s Ja Michael Jackson would score a touchdown and a two point. Then Madison St. Joe would break open for a 50 plus yard touchdown run to answer back.

Lamar would head into the half up 24-20.

This game would come down to the fourth quarter. Lamar would give the Bruins the ball with 1:30 left on the clock. Madison St. Joe would be able to score a touchdown with 12 second left on the clock.

The Bruins beat the Raiders 34-31. The Raiders ends their first season under head coach Jacob Land, 5-7.

Madison St. Joe will move on to play Simpson.

