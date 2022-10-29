Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field.

Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge.

The Bruins would be the first to score in this ball game. They would lead 8-0 early.

Lamar would be able to drive down the field but would settle for a 30 yard field goal.

Then it would become a back and forth offensive battle.

Raider’s Ja Michael Jackson would score a touchdown and a two point. Then Madison St. Joe would break open for a 50 plus yard touchdown run to answer back.

Lamar would head into the half up 24-20.

This game would come down to the fourth quarter. Lamar would give the Bruins the ball with 1:30 left on the clock. Madison St. Joe would be able to score a touchdown with 12 second left on the clock.

The Bruins beat the Raiders 34-31. The Raiders ends their first season under head coach Jacob Land, 5-7.

Madison St. Joe will move on to play Simpson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.