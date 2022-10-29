Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute

Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute in Meridian.
Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday.

The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills.

The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community service, and several other topics.

Marilyn Cole, the Chapter President, talks about what the institute plans to accomplish.

“Well, we know that the youth are our future and as soon as we can start working with them to enhance their skills, and to give them that leadership experience this is what we know is really important for them as they continue on in their education as they become pillars in the community,” said Cole.

Bryson Walk, one of the participants, was excited to learn some new skills and get to know some new people.

“I came here because I am excited to learn how to use these leadership skills, how to become a leader, and use these skills to later on in the future. I’ll get to meet new people, have more friends, learn new skills, and overall, just have fun at this program,” said Walk.

The six-month leadership institute is for kids ages 10 to 13. The program will be hosting its next meeting on November 19 and the deadline to sign up for the program is November 10.

If you are interested in getting your kids involved with the program, you are urged to email the Chapter Vice President, Patricia Walk-Everette, at pweverette64@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
42-year-old John Bethany, of Collinsville, was severely injured in a motorcycle/car crash and...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
JSU football receives championship rings
Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found...
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

Latest News

Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at the Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show in Meridian.
Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
WTOK's Football Friday - October 28, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - October 28, 2022 - Part 2