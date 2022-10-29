Local sorority hosts youth leadership institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Omicron Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute Saturday.

The sorority wants to uplift families by supporting and working with the younger generation to develop leadership skills.

The program will focus on social activism, emergency preparedness, community service, and several other topics.

Marilyn Cole, the Chapter President, talks about what the institute plans to accomplish.

“Well, we know that the youth are our future and as soon as we can start working with them to enhance their skills, and to give them that leadership experience this is what we know is really important for them as they continue on in their education as they become pillars in the community,” said Cole.

Bryson Walk, one of the participants, was excited to learn some new skills and get to know some new people.

“I came here because I am excited to learn how to use these leadership skills, how to become a leader, and use these skills to later on in the future. I’ll get to meet new people, have more friends, learn new skills, and overall, just have fun at this program,” said Walk.

The six-month leadership institute is for kids ages 10 to 13. The program will be hosting its next meeting on November 19 and the deadline to sign up for the program is November 10.

If you are interested in getting your kids involved with the program, you are urged to email the Chapter Vice President, Patricia Walk-Everette, at pweverette64@yahoo.com.

