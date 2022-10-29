Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show

Shoppers kicking off seasonal shopping at the Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday was great day to shop in until you drop.

The Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show was at the Lauderdale County Agri Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shoppers came from near and far to shop at the show where over a 100 vendors were selling clothing, food, jewelry, and much more.

One shopper says she looks forward to the gift show every year.

“I came out to the Extravaganza just to see what all I could find. Getting ready for Thanksgiving and what kind of ideas for Christmas. I found these wonderful cups. One of these is going to be for my mother, the other one is for my daughter. I found those at Southern Mommas Originals. I also bought some jam, the habanera jam. There were some wonderful T-shirts here. I’m going to the bank to get some more money to do some more shopping,” said Anita Reese, a Meridian resident.

Unfortunately, the gift show is only once a year so you will have to wait another 365 days for another one.

