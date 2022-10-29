Tailgate: Choctaw County makes playoffs for the 1st time since 2004

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers beat University Charter 31-14 at home to advance to the postseason.

The Tigers went into this game on a four way tie for 3rd place in the region and it was a simple win and your in situation. However, if Choctaw County lost this game, then the decision on who was going to make the postseason would have been decided via coin flip.

Choctaw County started off hot in the first quarter as they got an early rushing touchdown and would recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and convert that into a field goal to take a 10-0 lead. By the end of the first quarter, Choctaw County lead 24-0. The Tigers would eventually take the game and win 31-14.

This is a historic victory for Choctaw County as they will make the playoffs for the first time since 2004. It all started with former NFL player and Choctaw County alumnus Kendrick Office taking over the head coaching duties just last year and has completely turned this program around.

