Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people in the small town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi, attended a special screening of the movie “Till.”

The film retells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was killed by two white men for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.

The film is told through the eyes of Till’s mother.

Special guests for the screening included Deborah Watts, who is the co-founder of the Emmett Till memorial foundation, and filmmaker Keith Beau-Shomp.

His documentary, “The Untold Story of Emmett Till,” prompted the FBI to reopen the case in 2005.

“She wanted this done in 1955, but here we are in 2022,” said Deborah Watts, Till’s relative. “We are incredibly honored and proud that everyone has an opportunity to experience the interior of my shero, Mamie Till Mobley. They can understand her power, her strength, [and] her courage to make the decisions that she made.”

The film is out now and can be seen in theaters across the country.

