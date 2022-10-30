Perfect weather for any Halloween activities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Yesterday was quite a busy day as we saw showers and thunderstorms dominate our forecast and bring us much-needed rain. Today we saw some stray showers lingering in the morning but our chances for rain will continue to diminish heading into Halloween.

For your spooky forecast, we will be seeing highs in the mid to lower 70s as it will be quite comfortable for any trick-or-treaters going out in the neighborhoods. The sunsets are starting to get earlier, so we will see the sunset around six in the afternoon.

You won’t be needing your rain gear anytime soon.

Tracking the Tropics: We are tracking one system moving into the Caribbean Sea with a very high chance of becoming a named system before midweek. When this system does get a name, it will become our 12th named system and that would be named Lisa. As of now, this system looks as its heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula, but we will continue monitoring this system as it continues to develop.

