Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Vicksburg man

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Vicksburg man.

Michael Amos is described as a Black man around five feet, nine inches tall, with black, grey hair, brown eyes, and a white beard.

On Saturday, October 29, Amos was last seen at 3:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Highway 61 in Warren County, wearing a grey ball cap, a grey-blue jean jacket, and blue jean shorts. MBI says he was walking west from the hospital.

Family members say Amos suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

