10th Annual Reading Program celebrated in Quitman

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman School District hosted its 10th Annual Reading Program. Staff used images from Charlotte’s Web to decorate Quitman Lower Elementary.

Students got to enjoy seeing that theme come to life through handmade decorations in the hallways. School staff said the annual reading program connects students, parents, community members and the district as everyone reads the same book.

“This is a beautiful project for our whole community because we have several objectives when we do this. The first objective is to increase parental involvement. So, in order to do that, we look for active parent involvement. So that’s one thing that our community book read does. The second thing is, we are building, restoring, and revitalizing the community of excellence in the Quitman School District. That’s exactly what we’re using this book read to do,” said Superintendent Dr. Minnie Dace.

Educators said creating opportunities for students to engage in a book together, promotes their love for reading.

