The Carter Foundation hosts A Night Before Halloween event in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some kids were having a spooky good time Sunday evening at The Carter Foundation as they hosted ‘The Night Before Halloween’ event.

The community was invited to enjoy some trick or treating, games, food, and even a haunted house.

Several different businesses in the Queen City were their giving out candy to the kids.

James Carter, the Executive Director at the Carter Foundation, wanted to thank all the sponsors that came out and supported the event.

Remember, the City of Meridian will be observing Halloween on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. so if you have not went trick or treating yet that will be your last chance to take part in a ghoulish good time.

