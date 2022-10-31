ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today,”

Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday.

It's getting LOUD at the BoomBox Classic 🔊 pic.twitter.com/8n4KoRY7Q2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 29, 2022

Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers.

Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We were truly victorious but that was not the highlight of the day. I think the highlight of the day is how we all came together as a people and supported college gameday. White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, all ethnicities all social climates, all social statuses and we did that. I was pray, praying, praying to god that would not allow it to rain and storm so we could show America that we could show up and show out. And we did. And I’m so darn proud of Jackson, Mississippi. You have no idea. Just driving through the crowd on the way to the stage, had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today.”

The entire GameDay crew did pick Jackson State to win the game.

.@stephenasmith has his pick and it's Jackson State, BIG 😤 pic.twitter.com/MPOoSNXZcf — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 29, 2022

