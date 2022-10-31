Expect a slight warming trend this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As we go throughout the rest of this week, temps will gradually climb above the average. Highs for Tuesday will still be seasonable with mid 70s, but upper 70s are expected for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could hit 80 degrees by Friday...leading into the weekend. Mornings this week will mainly be in the low 50s, and patchy AM fog is possible.

High pressure will be a dominant player in our forecast through Friday, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will also be key in helping with our gradual warm up this week. However, by this weekend, we’re watching for a potential frontal boundary that could move into our Region. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 because the rain chances by this weekend may increase.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday morning. It’s moving towards Central America, and it could gradually strengthen. Regardless, it’s no threat to our local area.

