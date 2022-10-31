Expect a slight warming trend this week

Highs near 80 degrees to end the week
Highs near 80 degrees to end the week(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As we go throughout the rest of this week, temps will gradually climb above the average. Highs for Tuesday will still be seasonable with mid 70s, but upper 70s are expected for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could hit 80 degrees by Friday...leading into the weekend. Mornings this week will mainly be in the low 50s, and patchy AM fog is possible.

High pressure will be a dominant player in our forecast through Friday, and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will also be key in helping with our gradual warm up this week. However, by this weekend, we’re watching for a potential frontal boundary that could move into our Region. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 because the rain chances by this weekend may increase.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday morning. It’s moving towards Central America, and it could gradually strengthen. Regardless, it’s no threat to our local area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
ESPN's College GameDay makes its first stop in Jackson.
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Mississippi Today published photos obtained from the Department of Health showing marijuana...
Mississippi marijuana grower ordered to destroy plants, make improvements
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for an open receiver during the first half of...
Jackson State handles Southern 35-0 on College GameDay
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
TS Lisa
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday morning
Today's Weather's - Avaionia Smith - October 31st, 2022
Today's Weather's - Avaionia Smith - October 31st, 2022
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat