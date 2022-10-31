Frontline Responders: Mckenzie Crosby

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s time now for another edition of our Frontline Responders and this week we are spotlighting McKenzie Crosby.

Anderson Regional Hospital named McKenzie Crosby as its Daisy Nurse of the Year.

Crosby credits her awesome teammates who all work together to save lives everyday.

“It still hasn’t sunk into me that I have received it. I can’t thank all the people I am blessed to work alongside daily. They pour so much into me whether they realize it or not. The doctors, the nurses, my nurse manager, I mean everybody has a huge part in helping me be the nurse and every nurse be the nurse that they are,” said Crosby.

Amanda Pearson, the Nurse Manager of Telemetry, said Crosby’s dedication to her teammates and patients is what truly makes her a phenomenal nurse.

“She is kind, she is caring, she’s hard working. She’s quick to help a team member. She loves her patients. She’s genuine about that. She’s never too busy and makes all of her patients feel like they are the only patient that she has. She’s never too busy to answer a question for the fifth time or however many times it takes for them to get it. She’ll hold their hand. She will say a prayer. Whatever it takes to make that patient happy and comfortable she is there to do it.” said Pearson.

Crosby was also nominated for the award by a family who was under her care in the telemetry unit.

“I had formed a bond with them over the past 12-hour shift. I had really gotten to know them, the sweetest people. It felt like they were my maw-maw and pa-pa by the end of the shift. They were absolutely precious and so after it was all said and done. I was just so upset, and I should have been consoling his poor sweet little wife and she was over there consoling me. It was really a neat nurse-patient relationship because you not only take care of the patient himself or herself when you get your assignments that day you take care of the whole family. That’s one of the greatest joys of my job is getting to know families,” said Crosby.

Crosby said through her hard work and dedication at Anderson she hopes to inspire the younger nurses at the hospital and future generations of nurse to come.

